Video: Teenager Stabs To Death 10-Year-Old, Attacks Guard In Russian School

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he fatally stabbed a 10-year-old and injured a security guard with a knife in Russia on Tuesday.

The teenager, Timothy K, has now been detained, and the "motive of the crime is being determined," Russia's main investigative body, the Investigative Committee, said.

The attack happened in Gorki-2, a village west of Moscow in the Odintsovo district.

Bodycam footage of the attack is now going viral on social media. The video shows that the assailant asked a teacher about her nationality; soon after, when he noticed a security guard, 32-year-old Dmitry Pavlov, walking up to him, he said, "Dima, get the f*** out of here."

In the 🇷🇺Moscow region, a 15-year-old teenager attacked schoolchildren with a knife. One child died and several were injured, — Russian media



Interesting inscriptions on the helmet. What's the situation with denazification there? pic.twitter.com/oQRadq8FjD — ★ᚹᛁᚲᛁᚾᚷ★🏴‍☠️💎 (@booyahviking) December 16, 2025

When the security guard did not stop, he pepper sprayed him and then stabbed him in the back. The clip shows that the 15-year-old, who was wearing a mask and a helmet, proceeded to chase a 10-year-old boy and killed him inside the building. He reportedly took a selfie with the child's body.

The video captured children and teachers barricading themselves into classrooms to protect themselves from the attack.

Following the attack, armed SWAT officers charged the school, per the Sun. The teenager was also wearing a T-shirt with the words "No Lives Matter" printed on it, according to the publication.

The slogan is promoted by a far-right, nihilistic group that supports terrorism, violence and human extinction.

Although armed attacks in Russia were a rarity, they have now become more frequent in recent years. Last year, a teenage student wounded four people with a hammer in the southern Russian city of Chelyabinsk.

A 14-year-old girl opened fire at a school in the southwestern city of Bryansk in December 2023, killing a classmate before taking her own life.

