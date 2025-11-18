In Viral Video, Indian Woman In Rajasthani <i>Poshak</i> Gets Selfie Requests In Moscow

We have witnessed foreigners being fascinated by Indian clothing, especially when they are exploring the country. But it is rare for a tourist visiting abroad, wearing Indian traditional clothes, to get all the attention from locals.

Shubham Gautam, a travel vlogger, recently visited Russing with his parents. He shared a video of exploring Moscow with his family, and it has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Indian Woman In Rajasthani Poshak Gets Selfie Requests In Russia

In the viral video, Shubham was on the streets of Moscow with his parents. His mother was wearing a purple Rajasthani poshak, comprising a ghaghra (skirt with a flair), kurti (waist-length blouse), and odhni (veil or dupatta).

She was walking with her husband when a Russian woman came running, asking for a selfie. In the next frame, a couple was seen clicking a photo with the woman. A few more people also reached out to her with the same request.

The caption of the video read, "POV: She is not just my mom. She is Russia's favourite celebrity."

In yet another video that Shubham shared, his mother was wearing a saree. When people spotted her in the red drape, they came, requested a selfie, and clicked pictures with her.

Social Media Reactions To Russians Clicking Selfie With The Rajasthani Woman

A social media user commented, "Best moment, she looks so adorable."

Another suggested that if she and her husband both wore the traditional Rajasthani attire, they could click a beautiful family picture.

A person commented, "Proud to be a Rajasthani."

Shubham's mother seems to be enjoying her first trip abroad and graciously accepting selfie requests from locals and other tourists.

