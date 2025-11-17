IIT Bombay Alumnus Pays Rs 1 Lakh A Month To An "Educated" Home Manager: 'Saves Us From Headache'

You wake up in the morning, attend to your househelp, tell your cook what to make for your breakfast and lunch, call people for repair tasks around the house, and buy groceries while returning from the office. You do everything, plus listen to your boss and complete a hundred other tasks at work.

What if someone else can take care of your home, and you just fixate on your office? Or better, what if you can get in lakhs for managing a home? Well! Both are possible. A home manager is a person who takes care of everything in your house, while you can focus on your career, and it's a lucrative job.

New York Times author Sahil Bloom posted about ownership vs renting on November 14 on X. "I'd gladly pay $500+ per month to have 24/7 access to a home manager who could be the single point-of-contact for my home," he wrote.

There's a huge opportunity in solving this problem:



The friction of home ownership vs. renting.



When you rent, you have a single point-of-contact for all problems. When you own, you have to somehow stay on top of the long list of recurring and one-off maintenance things.



This person, in his words, would schedule all recurring services, coordinate all one-off services, and consolidate all service costs into one bill.

"It's probably a local/regional business (probably hard to coordinate the service provider relationships at scale), but a huge opportunity nonetheless," he added.

IITian CEO Pays Rs 1 Lakh To His Home Manager

Replying to Sahil Bloom, Aman Goel, founder and CEO of GreyLabs (an Agentic Voice AI platform transforming how financial organisations engage with their customers), wrote, "I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc."

"We pay them Rs 1 lakh a month. Expensive? Probably yes," said Aman Goel on X. Photo: Aman Goel/X

He added that the person manages everything in his house, while he and his wife and co-founder of GreyLabs, Harshita Srivastava, focus on scaling their business. "The decision has so far been really good - saving us from lots of headaches and time," he noted.

Speaking about his home manager and her job description, Goel shared, "The person working with us is an educated one and has served as Operations Head at a hotel chain. We pay them Rs 1 lakh a month. Expensive? Probably yes. But we value our time and can afford to pay, hence paying."

He mentioned that this model works for him because his parents, who are senior citizens, live with him. "My parents stay with us and are both senior citizens, so I don't want to burden them. It's a task to manage the house - cooking, cleaning, groceries, maintenance, repair, etc. We felt that we could delegate this work," he added.

Social Media Reactions

Much like every subject, social media users had an opinion on this, too.

A user wrote, "This is how you burn the founders' money. According to Peter Thiel founding partner should receive a low salary." But Goel took it in stride and clarified that he pays his home manager from his personal income.

This is how you burn the founders' money. According to Peter Thiel founding partner should receive low salary. Here you are blowing up 1 lac on a home manager who supervises other employees all for a 2 or 4 member house. — Iamironman (@Iamironmanmcu) November 15, 2025

Another user found it "weird" to hire a home manager. Goel replied, "Convenient though."

You hire house help and cooks, so they can take care of cleaning and cooking, while you can focus on your career. How is it any different? If you are also thinking of devoting yourself to your company, you should think about hiring a home manager, too.

