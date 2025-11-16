Viral: Italian Woman Hails Bengaluru's Safety After Leaving Helmet Out. Says, "In Italy, It Wouldn't Last 2 Minutes"

We often see foreigners looking at India with sympathetic eyes, highlighting poverty in the country, and talking about garbage dumps. But a few also see it as a land of culture, heritage, architectural marvels, and humble people.

In a similar incident, we came across Serena's profile. She is an Italian influencer trying to decode India. She rides in autos, savours biryani and Indian delicacies, celebrates Diwali and Pujo, and attends Indian weddings.

However, in a recent viral video, we spotted her hailing the perks of living in India, actually in Bengaluru. Here's what happened.

India Is Safer Than Italy

Serena was in a store buying something when she suddenly realised that she had left her helmet on a scooter. She was scared that it would be stolen, but she was surprised to find it where she had left it.

"In Italy, it would not last 2 minutes," Serena said. Photo: Serena Speaks A Lot/ Instagram

"Damn it! I left my helmet out there?" she screamed after realising.

When she saw the helmet right there, she said, "Gosh! In Italy, it wouldn't last 2 minutes."

"But this is India. It's right where I left it," she added.

Italian Expat Feels Safe In India

Captioning the video, she wrote, "Perks of living in India: my belonging feels safe here, don't have to worry about it."

Social Media Reactions

A person agreed with her and wrote, "Two of my bikes were stolen in Milan"

An Indian user wrote, "We all have our own helmets."

While every country has certain stereotypes associated with it, the onus of how people perceive it depends on its citizens (up to a certain extent). And it is always nice when a tourist acknowledges good aspects and shares them with the rest of the world.