5 Signs And Symptoms Of Omega-3 Deficiency To Watch Out For

Flaxseeds are a good source of omega- fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are incredibly important for your health. It is crucial for your brain and heart function. Consuming enough omega-3s during your pregnancy can help improve your child's cognitive development, decrease the risk of developmental delay and promote better communication and social skills. Omega-3s can also help manage and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Deficiency of omega-3 is quite common among vegetarians. However, unlike other nutrients, omega-3 deficiency is highly neglected. This article will enlighten you about the possible signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency. Keep reading to know more.

Signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency

1. Depression

According to studies, people with depression often report low levels of omega-3 fatty acids. It has also been observed that taking omega-3 supplements can help improve mental health. Therefore, poor mental health as well as mood swings can be a sign of omega-3 deficiency.

2. Skin and hair problems

Lack of omega-3 in the body can reflect on your skin. Deficiency of Omega-3 can contribute to sensitive and dry skin. Some may also experience redness of the skin and increased acne.

Similarly, your hair health might also suffer. Hair loss, thinning and dryness can be a few signs of omega-3.

3. Joint pain

Joint pain and stiffness can affect anyone. As you grow older, you are more likely to experience these issues. Studies have shown that taking omega-3 supplements can help manage joint pain and stiffness.

4. Dry eyes

Omega-3s are also crucial for your eyes. They play a role in maintaining your eye's moisture. So, if you are experiencing dry eyes, omega-3 deficiency could be the reason.

5. Fatigue

Fatigue is usually linked with sleeplessness and stress. However, not many know that it can be a sign of omega-3 deficiency.

Food sources of omega-3 fatty acids

Salmon, oysters, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, soybeans and Brussels sprouts are some good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.