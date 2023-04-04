Omega-3 Deficiency Can Lead To Hair Fall; Here Are Some Food Source You Shouldn't Miss

Omega-3 fatty acids can help boost heart health

Various health issues are caused due to the deficiency of certain vitamins and minerals in the body. One such problem is hair fall. There are so many people complaining about losing a lot of hair these days. Some also complain that their hair is thinning and getting dry and brittle day by day. Seeking solutions, many turn to beauty products, shampoos and whatnot. But, do you know, sometimes, this could be because of insufficient amounts of omega-3 in the body? Yes, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an Instagram Stories discussing the importance of omega-3.

Omega-3 deficiency and hair fall: Here's what you should eat

Right from taking care of your heart health to helping the body perform a variety of functions smoothly, omega-3 is essential for the body.

According to Lovneet, if you are experiencing increased hair loss or have noticed that your hair is thinning or feeling dry and brittle, consider taking omega-3. She says, "Just as omega-3 fats help retain moisture in the skin, they also help keep your hair healthy. Changes in hair texture, integrity, and density may indicate a low omega-3 status."

Not only this, the health expert mentions the foods that you must eat in this condition. Food items that are rich in omega-3 include ghee, olive oil, almonds, walnuts, flax seeds and chia seeds.

Other foods that can help boost hair health

What you eat affects your hair as well as skin. A healthy, well-balanced diet can help control hair fall and enhances your overall hair quality.

Other than foods rich in omega-3, other foods that are good for your hair include: eggs, berries, spinach, nuts, seeds, avocados and green leafy vegetables.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.