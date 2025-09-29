TVK Leader Arrested After Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally

Forty-eight hours after a stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur killed 41 people at actor-politician Vijay's rally, police have arrested TVK Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, holding him responsible for lapses that led to the tragedy.

Police had earlier booked him under provisions of attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering public safety. Cases have also been registered against TVK's General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Sekar.

According to the FIR filed on a complaint by a police officer, Vijay himself has been named for deliberate acts that allegedly led to the death of 11 people at one point during the chaos. The complaint claims Vijay intentionally delayed his appearance at the rally by nearly four hours after arriving in the district to display political strength, triggering restlessness and uncontrollable surges in the massive crowd.

The FIR further states that Vijay undertook a roadshow without permission, violating conditions laid down by authorities, and created "unnecessary expectations" among party cadres. Police have also accused other senior TVK leaders of ignoring repeated warnings.

The stampede unfolded on Saturday when a crowd of over 25,000 people - more than double the expected 10,000 - gathered at the venue. With thousands waiting for hours without adequate food or water amid the scorching sun, many reportedly grew weak. As the crowds pushed forward, cadres broke barricades and climbed on a tin shed and trees, which collapsed, sending dozens crashing down and sparking panic.

Of the 41 victims, at least 10 were children and 18 were women, according to hospital records.

Traffic disruption and hardship to the public were also noted in the FIR, which accuses TVK of holding a reception for Vijay in violation of official conditions.

The arrests and police action come even as TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna moved the Madras High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the stampede and a direction to the state government not to prevent Vijay from visiting the families of the victims. TVK has alleged a conspiracy by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a charge strongly denied by the government.

Questions are also being raised against the police on inadequate deployment of forces, lack of measures for crowd control and underestimating the turnout.

Vijay said he was "shattered and in inexplicable pain" over the tragedy. He announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of those who died in the stampede and Rs 2 lakh for the injured, while praying for the speedy recovery of the survivors.