TVK Not Responsible, Vijay Told CBI In Questioning Over Karur Stampede: Sources

After nearly six hours of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi, TVK chief Vijay on Monday told the premier agency that his party is not responsible for the stampede in Tamil Nadu that claimed 41 lives, sources have told NDTV.

The stampede in Karur occurred on September 27 last year at a massive political rally addressed by Vijay, marking one of the deadliest crowd disasters in Tamil Nadu's recent political history.

The actor-politician was not confronted with any other witness during today's questioning.

"TVK is not responsible. He (Vijay) left the venue (Karur) to avoid further tragedy," party sources quoted Vijay as saying as he left the CBI office.

The same stand has been taken by the party functionaries who were questioned earlier.

He will be called again for questioning in the case, CBI officials said, adding that his statements will be cross-verified with police accounts.

"Questioning of Vijay not yet over. He sought the adjournment of questioning, citing Pongal festival, so he will not be summoned tomorrow. He will likely be summoned post-Pongal festival," sources said.

At the time of the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu Police had blamed Vijay's alleged inordinate delay in arriving at the venue for triggering the chaos, stating that the prolonged wait led to a surging and uncontrollable crowd.

Police officials had also cited a lack of adequate food, drinking water, and toilet facilities, saying the weary crowd eventually turned unruly.

Vijay, however, denied the allegations, calling them a "conspiracy" by the ruling DMK, a charge the party has rejected. He countered by blaming the police for poor crowd management and for failing to clear bottlenecks on approach roads to the venue.



