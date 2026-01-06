Vijay Summoned By CBI For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case On Monday

TVK chief Vijay has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the Karur stampede case. He has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Monday, January 12.

The Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe in the tragedy.

41 people had died and at least 60 were injured in the stampede during Vijay's rally on September 27. The incident took place as a crowd of nearly 30,000 people gathered at a venue with a capacity of about 10,000 for Vijay's rally. The security guidelines were violated, and proper arrangements for food and drinking water were missing - which contributed to the tragedy, they added.

Vijay, who was supposed to arrive at the venue at 12 pm, turned up around 7 pm. The crowd had swelled till he arrived, and he reportedly brought another crowd surge with his campaign bus. During this time, many people climbed trees, roofs, and power lines, due to which authorities had to cut electrical lines to avoid cases of electrocution. When Vijay arrived, people started pushing each other and threw slippers at the campaign bus to get his attention, during which many people fainted. The police then resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, officials said.

A day after the incident, Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim's family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. His statewide tour was also suspended.

TVK Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan was arrested, with the police holding him responsible for lapses that led to the tragedy. However, he was released later after the court refused to extend his judicial custody.

Vijay's meeting with victims' families

Over a month after the tragedy and political backlash, Vijay met the families of the victims at a resort in Mamallapuram near Chennai. During their interaction, the TVK chief apologised for the tragic incident and for not being able to visit Karur immediately after the tragedy.

"I was guilty as I could not meet you. I couldn't think any further. Now that I've met you, I can move forward", he had told the family members during the meeting.