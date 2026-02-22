The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is rarely quiet, but the silence from the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on the censorship blockade for its leader's "final film" , Jananayagan, is deafening. The film has been stalled by the Central board for Film Certification (CBFC), and a week after the producers abandoned a legal fight by withdrawing a case against the body, there is still no clarity on when the film, which was supposed to hit the screens in January, will get a certificate.

While the party's leadership argues it maintains a strategic distance between the actor's cinematic ventures and his political avatar, this calculated restraint might be costing them a crucial opportunity to demonstrate street power; it also raises questions about the party as a political organisation to defend itself.

More Than Just a Movie

At the heart of the Jananayagan controversy is a fundamental democratic principle: the freedom of expression. This isn't merely about a superstar's film being stuck in the censors; it is about the muzzling of a voice that threatens to dismantle a state's political machinery and reality.

If the TVK cannot - or will not - protest the systemic targeting of its own leader's work, a vital question arises: how will it champion the complex issues of the common man? To be a political force in Tamil Nadu, one must be seen fighting. Political legitimacy in the Dravidian heartland has historically been forged in the fires of agitation. By staying on the sidelines, the TVK is appearing passive when it should be defiant.

The "Second Rung" Litmus Test

One of the most persistent critiques of celebrity-led parties is that they are "one-man shows". The TVK needs to demonstrate that its cadres don't assemble just for a glimpse of Thalapathy or a selfie - holding protests without Vijay's physical presence would prove that the TVK has a functional, motivated political machinery.

It would prove to be an attempt to transition the fan-base from a demographic that consumes entertainment to a cadre base that drives a movement. It is also essential to demonstrate that a "second-rung" leadership can find their voice and establish that the party can breathe even when the star is not on screen.

The Shadow of the Centre

There is a growing whisper in political circles: is the TVK scared of the Centre? Has it decided to tacitly comply with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the questioning of Vijay in the Karur case and the alleged threats of the "agencies" probing funding for the actor?

Vijay's own political narrative positions himself as a "saviour" against "evil forces". While the DMK is his primary local adversary, a leader claiming the mantle of Tamil pride cannot be seen as being soft on the Union government. The perception that one is fearful of taking on central agencies or the Censor Board (CBFC) is not good for the party, and that perception is building. If it's true, then it means that all that on-screen machismo, will remain just that - on-screen entertainment. Questions will be raised that if a leader cannot protect his own creative output from central muzzling, how will he convince the electorate that he can protect the state's rights?

Can You Trust A 'Silent Wave'?

The party leadership offers a different perspective. They argue that Vijay is categorical about keeping his film career and his political journey separate. They believe the public is watching the "targeting" of their leader and will deliver a silent, crushing mandate on polling day. As one TVK leader noted, "Ultimately, after we win, you will realise we were right. The people will speak on voting day."

While faith in the "silent wave" is a classic political strategy, it ignores the reality of modern democracy. Elections are not T20 matches where the only thing that matters is the final score; they are continuous processes of engagement - of democracy itself.

The Bottom Line

This is not entertainment, this is not even about winning or losing elections. This is about democracy. It is the gritty promise of change and power to achieve that. Even if the TVK sweeps the state gets a great vote share - which it is threatening to do, to deliver on the promise of a "New Tamil Nadu" - the TVK must prove it is more than a fan club in political clothing.

If it turns the Jananayagan stalemate into a movement for free speech, the party can demonstrate that its crowds gather not just to cheer, but to command. That it's a party of ideals aiming to bring a lasting and systemic change, not just one that's driven by fandom for Vijay. No one man, not even a megastar, can be the saviour of a people. It's a people that saves itself, and the TVK needs to demonstrate just that - that it's not a one-man show. Not for winning or losing an election, but for proving it can deliver what Vijay promises.

(The author is Executive Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author