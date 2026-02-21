'How Can They Say That?' BJP On TVK Alleging Pressure On Vijay Amid CBI Probe

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Thursday for the first time alleged that the BJP was mounting pressure on its leader through the CBI probe into the Karur tragedy and by delaying certification of his upcoming film. The party, however, asserted that it would not buckle under any pressure or align with the BJP.

TVK General Secretary for Policy Arun Raj said Vijay had made his stand clear from the outset. "In his very first conference at Mamallapuram, our leader had boldly declared the two ruling parties in the state and at the Centre as his political and ideological enemies. There were attempts to pressure him. But he stood firm and declared he would not ally with communal forces. We deny allegations that we don't oppose the BJP," he said.

Arun Raj further alleged that pressure tactics had begun only recently. "Earlier, they did not pressure us, but only now the BJP has begun to pressure us through the CBI case and the film - everyone knows. But still, our leader has made it clear that there will be no alliance with communal forces. What more do you require?" he asked.

The remarks come against the backdrop of Vijay being summoned twice by the Central Bureau of Investigation to Delhi for questioning in connection with the Karur tragedy that killed 41 people. TVK leaders see the move as politically motivated.

Adding to the controversy is the delay in certification of Vijay's much-anticipated farewell film, Jana Nayagan, which is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film was originally slated for release ahead of Pongal. Following a legal tangle, the producers withdrew their petition from court and urged the CBFC to expedite the review process through its revising committee.

The BJP, however, has strongly denied the allegations. BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam told NDTV, "It was Vijay who moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe. How can he now say the BJP is behind it? The CBI is doing its job."

The party maintains that both the CBI and the CBFC function as independent statutory bodies and that there is no political interference.