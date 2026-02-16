"Distasteful": Actor Trisha Calls Out Tamil Nadu BJP Chief On Vijay Remark

Popular actor Trisha Krishnan has slammed Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's derogatory remarks linking her with actor-politician Vijay. A statement issued by lawyer Nithyaesh Natraj and shared on Trisha's social media accounts described the remarks as "distasteful".

"My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space. My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics," the statement said.

"My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse. It is requested that my client's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her," it added.

Nagendran sparked a massive row when he referred to Trisha while criticising Vijay, who has launched a political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and is likely to make a poll debut in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

"I pity him. He is inexperienced. Let him first come out of Trisha's residence. He should have a good relationship with the family," the state BJP chief said about Vijay. Vijay and Trisha have worked in several movies together.

Amid the row over his remarks, Nagendran later said he did not intend to hurt anyone.

The comments had drawn sharp criticism, including from the ruling DMK. The party's Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu said that criticising a political leader's personal life is "uncivilised".

"Criticising the personal life of someone involved in politics in the public sphere is uncivilised. Moreover, speaking in a way that degrades the dignity and honor of a woman who has no connection to politics is an act that tarnishes womanhood. For Mr. Nainar Nagendran, the female leaders in the BJP remaining silent without condemning this is an injustice," she said on X.

BJP leader Vijayadharani, however, defended Nagendran and accused the DMK of twisting his words for political gain. "It is the DMK that maligns the women. When I left the Congress and joined the BJP, the DMK made bad remarks about me. DMK targets women, harasses them," she told news agency ANI.