Gurugram Techie Kills Wife After Fight, Then Tells Friend He's Dying By Suicide

A software engineer has allegedly strangled his wife after a fight and then died by suicide, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ajay Kumar (30), then sent a video message to his friend, saying that he was going to kill himself.

Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, and Sweety Sharma, 28, a resident of West Bengal's Asansol, got married three years ago. Both worked at an IT company in Gurugram.

The police said they got a call from Kumar's friend, who told them that he had sent him a video on Sunday at 3.15 pm saying that he was going to die by suicide.

The video appeared to suggest that an argument had broken out between the couple.

When the police reached their flat in a residential society in Sector 37, they found Sharma's body lying on the floor with a scarf, which was used to strangle her to death.

Kumar was found hanging from a noose with a ceiling fan, the police said.

The police said that it appeared that Kumar had killed his wife. However, the cause behind both incidents is yet to be ascertained.

The woman's family had alleged murder and filed a complaint against Kumar.