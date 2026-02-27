26-Year-Old Nepali Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Gurugram, 1 Arrested

A Nepali woman returning home by an auto rickshaw in Gurugram was allegedly gang-raped by three people, including the driver of the three-wheeler, officials said on Thursday.

Police have arrested the auto driver after registering an FIR at the Sadar police station, and a search is underway to nab the other two accused, they added.

In her complaint filed on Wednesday, the 26-year-old victim said she lived in Kurukshetra, where she worked with a private company.

On Tuesday, she had come to Gurugram to meet a friend. However, unable to find her friend, she became upset and consumed alcohol, the complaint said.

"She then boarded an auto-rickshaw, which already had three people inside. She was so drunk that she couldn't remember anything clearly. When she regained her consciousness, she found herself in a room in the Naharpur Rupa area, after which she approached the police," officials said, quoting the victim.

"In her complaint, the woman accused three men of gang-rape. Police arrested the main accused, the auto driver, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night. A local court on Thursday sent him to judicial custody. A search is underway for the remaining accused," a senior police officer said.

