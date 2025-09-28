World Heart Day: Understanding High Cholesterol Among Young Adults; Its Causes And Preventive Measures

In recent years, high cholesterol has become increasingly common, especially among the younger population. When cholesterol levels are elevated, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol, the chances of developing cardiovascular issues escalate. High cholesterol levels can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This plaque narrows the arteries and restricts blood flow, increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. On World Heart Day 2025, we have insights from experts highlighting the causes of high cholesterol in the young population and ways to manage it.

World Heart Day 2025: Causes of high cholesterol levels and their solutions

A new report on annual health check-ups across 20 corporates, covering more than 30,000 employees, has highlighted major concerns. The India Inc Heart Index: Risks & Action Report 2025 mentions that high cholesterol, once considered a midlife health concern, has now been detected in 38% of employees, with the sharpest rise among professionals in their 30s and early 40s. Even younger employees, under the age of 30, are showing warning signs such as sedentary lifestyles, erratic sleep patterns, and elevated stress markers that could snowball into chronic conditions in the near future.

According to the report, nearly 65% of employees fail to meet even the bare minimum of 30 minutes of daily physical activity.

The data further adds that over just the past three years, risk factors like high cholesterol, hypertension, and elevated BMI have surged nearly 70% among employees in the 35-45 age bracket. While professionals in their late 40s and 50s continue to have the highest prevalence of diagnosed heart conditions, experts say it is the early onset among Millennials that is deeply concerning.

"High cholesterol is increasingly being seen in the younger population, and the reasons are both lifestyle-related and genetic. A diet rich in saturated fats from dairy, red meat, junk foods, and processed foods significantly affects cholesterol levels. With a lifestyle that does not require much movement (sedentary), the situation is even worse due to decreased good cholesterol (HDL) and increased bad cholesterol (LDL)," says Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman - Interventional Cardiology - Cardiology & Structural Heart Disease, BLK - Max Super Speciality Hospital.

"Some younger adults may have familial hypercholesterolemia, an inherited condition that increases cholesterol levels to dangerous extremes, which, if left untreated, can lead to negative repercussions later in life. Proper screening and preventive measures are warranted sooner," he adds.

Having high cholesterol levels in youth increases the lifetime risk for heart disease, but the reassuring news is that adopting healthy habits early can benefit your heart health for decades. The expert further shares the following tips for healthy cholesterol levels:

1. Eat right

Limit fried, processed, and junk foods

Cut down on red meat and full-fat dairy

Choose fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes

Use healthy oils (olive, mustard, groundnut)

2. Exercise regularly

Be physically active for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate activity (such as brisk walking, biking, or swimming), or 75 minutes a week of vigorous activity.

Strength training for large muscle groups should be performed two to three times a week.

3. Weight Management

Any amount of weight loss will reduce cholesterol and blood pressure.

4. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol

Medical checks and monitoring

Check cholesterol profile every 6-12 months if already high

Monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, and waist size- they all tie into heart risk.

When lifestyle isn't enough

"When LDL (referred to as "bad cholesterol") levels remain high despite eating a healthy diet and exercising, or with a family history of premature heart disease, the doctor may recommend a statin or alternative lipid-lowering medicines," explains Dr. Chandra.

Some other heart-healthy habits beyond cholesterol

Sleep 7-8 hours a night.

Manage stress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness.

Do not ignore health concerns such as depression, anxiety, or frustration, as these can impact your emotional well-being and are correlated with poor heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.