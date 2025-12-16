Can Green Tea Help Lower Cholesterol? How Much Should You Drink?

While green tea may not help you lose weight overnight, it certainly offers a range of health benefits. Its primary advantage comes from its high antioxidant content, particularly catechins. These antioxidants help reduce inflammation and combat oxidative stress, protecting cells from damage. Regular consumption of green tea is linked to improved heart health, enhanced brain functions, better diabetes management, and even cancer prevention. A lesser-known benefit of drinking green tea is its positive impact on cholesterol levels.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for overall health. If left uncontrolled, high levels of LDL (bad cholesterol) can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, resulting in atherosclerosis, which narrows arteries and increases the risk of heart attacks or strokes. It can also contribute to high blood pressure and reduced blood flow to the limbs. Green tea can play a beneficial role in managing cholesterol levels through various mechanisms.

How green tea helps lower cholesterol

"Green tea has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol due to its high concentrations of catechins. These antioxidants work by reducing cholesterol absorption in the intestine and improving the body's fat metabolism. Additionally, when consumed regularly alongside a healthy lifestyle, green tea can help protect against heart disease by reducing inflammation and enhancing blood flow through your blood vessels," explains Dr. Binay Kumar Pandey, Senior Consultant & Head of Interventional Cardiology & Electrophysiology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad.

While green tea can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels and total cholesterol, it may also help increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL), the 'good' cholesterol, which helps remove LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream. Studies indicate that regular consumption can lead to a healthier balance of lipids in the blood, supporting overall cardiovascular health.

How much to consume

"A daily intake of 2-3 cups of green tea is often recommended for controlling cholesterol levels. This amount provides sufficient catechins without causing unwanted side effects like heartburn or sleeplessness. For maximum benefit, it is advisable not to add sugar to your green tea and to avoid drinking it on an empty stomach," adds Dr. Pandey.

Some tips for safe consumption

Aim for 2-3 cups a day to enjoy the benefits without excessive caffeine

Avoid adding excessive sugar or high-calorie sweeteners; opt for natural flavours like lemon or honey if desired

Avoid drinking green tea too close to meal times, especially with iron-rich foods, as it can inhibit iron absorption.

If you have certain health conditions or take medications, consult a healthcare professional to ensure there are no interactions with green tea.

Other tips to maintain healthy cholesterol levels

While green tea can help lower cholesterol, achieving optimal levels requires a multifaceted approach. "To maintain healthy cholesterol levels, practice healthy eating habits, such as consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, in addition to drinking green tea. Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy body weight are also important. Avoid smoking and limit processed or fried foods as much as possible. Manage stress levels and schedule routine cholesterol check-ups to ensure your levels remain within the normal range," advises Dr. Pandey.

Incorporating these practices into your routine alongside enjoying green tea can significantly contribute to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.