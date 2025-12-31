Nutritionist Explains Why Clean Eating Isn’t Enough For Your Weight Loss

Many of us assume that eating clean is a surefire way to shed those extra pounds. But in reality, weight loss is not always that straightforward. You might be diligently following a healthy diet, loading up on whole foods, and still not seeing the numbers on the scale budge. If this sounds all too familiar, you are not alone. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some surprising reasons why clean eating may not be enough for weight loss. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Eating clean but still struggling with weight loss, hormonal imbalances, or gut issues? Ever wondered why? The reason is simpler than you think — it's not just what you eat, it's how you combine it. You could be choosing the healthiest foods, yet pairing them the wrong way can slow digestion, spike insulin, and stress your hormones."

Even with clean eating, these five reasons can stall your weight loss progress:

1. Wrong food pairings

"When foods aren't paired properly, even clean eating can lead to bloating, fatigue, cravings and stubborn weight," Lovneet writes. Focus on creating balanced meals that combine protein, healthy fats and fibre-rich carbohydrates to manage hunger and optimise metabolic response.

2. Lack of nutrient balance

Most people focus only on ingredients but miss the correct balance and sequence of nutrients. One should add an adequate amount of fibre, protein, fats, and carbs in their diet, "that actually supports stable blood sugar, better gut health and hormonal balance," she adds.

3. Overeating calorie-dense "clean" foods

Many whole foods are highly nutritious but also very high in calories. Consuming these in large portions can easily erase a calorie deficit. Healthy fats like olive oil, avocados and nuts add up quickly. Generous amounts of "clean" dressings, honey or seeds on salads can turn a light meal into a high-calorie one.

4. Hormonal disruptions

Your body may actively resist weight loss through internal biological changes. If you eat too little for too long, your metabolism can slow down to conserve energy. High stress or insulin resistance can shift your body's metabolism toward fat storage rather than fat burning.

5. Lack of sleep

Weight loss is not just about what you eat; it is heavily influenced by your lifestyle and nervous system. Sleep deprivation can disrupt your hunger and fullness hormones, leading to increased appetite and cravings for energy-dense foods.

To tackle these issues, you can make informed adjustments to your diet and lifestyle. This will ultimately help you achieve your goals and develop a healthier relationship with food and your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.