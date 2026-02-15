Difficulty Losing Weight? 7 Weight Loss Tips For People With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition wherein there's a hormonal imbalance in the body. People suffering from this condition produce unusually high levels of hormones called androgens, which causes imbalance in your reproductive hormones. PCOS causes small sacs of fluid to develop along the outer edge of the ovary, which are called cysts. This hormonal imbalance leads to irregular menstrual cycles, missed periods and unpredictable ovulation. PCOS is one of the most common causes of infertility in females and the condition affects nearly 10% to 15% of women across the world.

PCOS impacts your health in the long-term. It can lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. However, if it is diagnosed early and treated along with weight loss, it can reduce the risks of long-term complications. However, weight loss with PCOS can be difficult due to insulin resistance, hormonal imbalances, and metabolic issues. Hence, it is important that you follow a targeted approach. Here are some weight loss tips for people with PCOS.

Ways To Lose Weight If You're Suffering From PCOS

1. Low-GI Foods First

Start by prioritising low-glycemic index (GI) foods. This will help to stabilise blood sugar and combat insulin resistance. Swap refined carbs like white rice or bread for quinoa, oats, barley, or cauliflower rice. These release energy slowly and keep you full for longer. Non-starchy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, zucchini, and bell peppers, along with berries and apples, can also be beneficial. You can also consume dal (lentils), whole wheat roti, or millets like ragi as these are fibre-rich and can help prevent energy crashes and cravings.

2. High-Protein Meals Daily

Increase your protein intake to enhance satiety, preserve muscle mass, and improve insulin sensitivity. All of these can make weight loss more efficient despite the challenges of PCOS. Try to consume 1.2-1.6 grams per kg of body weight. This can be sourced from eggs, chicken breast, fish, tofu, paneer, Greek yoghurt, or legumes like chickpeas and moong dal. Protein helps to stabilise hunger hormones like ghrelin, curbs emotional eating, and supports thyroid function.

3. Exercise

Combine aerobic, strength, and mind-body exercises for 150 minutes every week to burn glucose, build metabolism-boosting muscle, and lower inflammation. Brisk walking, cycling, or swimming for 30 minutes daily can help to improve insulin response. To this, add resistance workouts like bodyweight squats, lunges, dumbbell rows, or Pilates twice weekly, which can help target stubborn belly fat. Yoga or pranayama can help enhance circulation, reduce cortisol, and balance hormones while improving flexibility and posture.

4. Try Intermittent Fasting

Adopt time-restricted eating, like a 12-14 hour overnight fast (e.g., eat 10 AM-8 PM). This can help to lower insulin spikes, promote fat-burning autophagy, and regulate menstrual cycles. Drink herbal teas or black coffee during fasts and ease in to avoid irritability. However, make sure to consult a doctor first, especially if you're on medications.

5. Sleep 7-9 Hours

Quality sleep is very important. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep as this helps to reset hormones, curb cortisol-driven cravings, and improve fat metabolism disrupted by PCOS. Poor sleep worsens insulin resistance and increases androgen levels. Create a routine; dim lights, skip screens, and unwind with chamomile tea or light reading. Better sleep can help amplify diet and workout results.

6. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can spike cortisol, which can lead to abdominal fat and PCOS flares. Practice 10-minute meditation, deep belly breathing, or yoga. Journaling gratitude or walks in parks can also be beneficial. Reducing stress can help improve ovulation and sleep.

7. Hydration

Drink 3-4 litres of water daily to curb appetite, flush toxins, and improve digestion that can be slowed by PCOS. Infuse water with lemon/cucumber for flavour. You can also get soluble fibre from chia/flaxseeds, oats, guavas, or psyllium, which can help slow sugar absorption and stabilise glucose.

