Can Turmeric Help Control Blood Pressure In Type 2 Diabetes? New Study Says Yes

A recent meta-analysis of randomised trials found that curcumin or turmeric supplement could help in reducing systolic blood pressure in individuals with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes (T2D). Type 2 diabetes is a condition wherein the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot use the insulin effectively. This results in increased blood glucose, and when the blood glucose level is persistently high, it leads to diabetes. When diabetes is uncontrolled, it can cause serious damage to the body, especially the nerves and blood vessels.

Diabetes and High Blood Pressure

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2022, 14% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes. The number rose from 200 million in 1990 to 830 million in 2022. WHO also states that in 2021, diabetes and kidney disease due to diabetes caused over 2 million deaths. In addition, around 11% of cardiovascular deaths were caused by high blood glucose. Diabetes also causes high blood pressure by damaging the blood vessels. This leads to stiffness and narrowing of the blood vessels. Along with this, it also impairs kidney function, which leads to salt and water retention in the body. All of these factors together force the heart to work harder, increasing the blood pressure levels.

Curcumin to Lower High Blood Pressure

Experts suggest standard antihypertensive therapy to lower blood pressure levels, however, there has been a rise in interest in adjunctive nutritional approaches that may address underlying inflammation and oxidative stress. Curcumin, which is the bioactive compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Earlier, its impact on blood pressure levels among people with impaired glucose metabolism has remained inconsistent.

Study Method

The recent study was conducted to understand whether curcumin or turmeric supplements can help to improve systolic or diastolic blood pressure in people who had a high-risk. The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials, wherein they evaluated curcumin or turmeric supplementation in adults with prediabetes or T2D.

The study included 15 trials, comprising 16 treatment arms and a total of 855 participants who had prediabetes or T2D. The researchers identified studies through searches of PubMed, Scopus and Web of Science up to August 2025. Then, used a random-effects model to account for between-study variability. Outcomes of study included changes in systolic blood pressure (the top number on a blood pressure reading) and diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number), with additional subgroup analyses based on baseline hypertension status, body weight, diabetes status, formulation, and dose.

The study was published in the journal Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism.

Study Findings

The large combined study found that taking curcumin or turmeric supplements significantly lowers systolic blood pressure by about 2.69 mmHg compared to a placebo or no treatment. The results were consistent across studies, with only mild variations.

The benefits were higher in people who already had high blood pressure at the start, dropping their systolic pressure by 3.41 mmHg. Big improvements also showed up in people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes (T2D), those who were overweight or obese, and in trials using special forms like nano-curcumin, plain turmeric, or curcumin paired with piperine (from black pepper). These effects happened mostly with doses over 1 gram per day. Changes in diastolic blood pressure weren't strong enough to be significant overall. But people with T2D did see a noticeable drop in this number. Importantly, none of the studies reported serious side effects, so it seemed safe.

Curcumin supplements might provide a modest but meaningful dip in systolic blood pressure, especially for adults with prediabetes, diabetes, or hypertension. More research is needed to confirm these findings, figure out the best forms and doses, and see how it fits with standard blood pressure treatments.

