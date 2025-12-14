Ozempic Enters India: Diabetes Drug, Not A Miracle Fix, Novo Nordisk MD To NDTV

Global diabetes drug Ozempic (semaglutide) has now been launched in India by Danish pharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk. In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, Vikrant Shrotriya, said the launch of injectable semaglutide marks a significant moment for diabetes treatment in the country, where more than 100 million adults live with type 2 diabetes.

While the drug has drawn global attention for its weight loss effects and celebrity use, the company says its India rollout is focused squarely on diabetes care, scientific evidence, and responsible medical use.

Q. Why does the launch of Ozempic matter for India's diabetes burden?

According to Shrotriya, many existing diabetes therapies fail to deliver sustained blood sugar control and often lead to weight gain, complicating long-term disease management. Ozempic, he said, offers doctors an additional and more holistic option.

"Most often, patients do not get the kind of HbA1c control they really need, and if they do, it comes at the cost of weight gain," he said, adding that semaglutide can reduce HbA1c levels by as much as 2.8 per cent while also supporting weight loss.

Q. Ozempic is widely known for weight loss. Has the narrative gone beyond medical control?

Shrotriya said the science remains firmly in control but acknowledged that misinformation has shaped public perception. He warned that fear-driven narratives may discourage patients who actually need the drug, while others self-medicate after exposure to social media trends.

"The right approach is to go to a doctor, get a prescription and access the medicine from a legitimate pharmacy," he said, stressing that Ozempic should not be taken without medical supervision.

Q. What about concerns over side effects such as gastric issues, kidney problems, or pancreatitis?

Addressing safety concerns, Shrotriya said every medicine carries risks, but Ozempic's benefits clearly outweigh them when used correctly. He said the drug has undergone extensive evaluation by regulators across the world, including in India.

"These risks have been studied very carefully. The benefit-risk balance is appropriate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes," he said, urging patients to rely on medical advice rather than online information.

Q. How is Novo Nordisk ensuring the drug is not misused for cosmetic or off-label purposes?

The company has consistently advocated against self-medication and misuse. Patient education materials, the managing director said.

"We are saying it from the rooftop, please do not self-medicate," he said, adding that social media should not replace professional medical guidance.

Q: With Ozempic and Wegovy in its portfolio, is Novo Nordisk pushing medication over lifestyle changes?

The company maintains that drugs alone are not enough. Shrotriya said diet, exercise and lifestyle changes remain central to managing metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity.

"This is not a quick fix. It is not a panacea," he said, describing diabetes as "a chronic and progressive condition influenced by genetics, environment and lifestyle. Medication, must be part of an integrated approach that includes nutrition, physical activity and regular monitoring."

Q: Celebrities call it transformational. Is Ozempic becoming a 'miracle drug'?

Shrotriya rejected that characterisation outright. "There are no miracles in science. This is today's science. Ozempic is a powerful therapy, it should not be mistaken for a cure-all solution", he said.

Q: How does Novo Nordisk view competition from Eli Lilly's Mounjaro in India?

Rather than focusing on market rivalry, Shrotriya framed the challenge as a public health one. "The real competition is the disease," Shrotriya said, pointing to 250 million Indians affected by obesity and over 100 million with diabetes.

He described the launch of semaglutide as a potential "watershed moment" with the ability to "bend the curve" of diabetes and obesity if used responsibly.

Q: How was Ozempic priced for the Indian market, and is it affordable?

A: Ozempic has been launched at around Rs 2,200 per week, significantly lower than prices in markets such as the US. Shrotriya said the company adopted a "tailored Indian pricing" approach after consulting doctors, patients, and market data.

"Innovation without access does not make sense. The goal is to balance commercial sustainability with wider patient access."

However, he acknowledged that affordability alone will not ensure impact, pointing to gaps in awareness and diagnosis, especially outside urban centres.

Q: What myths around Ozempic and similar drugs need to be addressed?

One major misconception, Shrotriya pointed out is that Ozempic allows patients to ignore lifestyle discipline.

"You cannot do anything you want and expect diabetes control," he said. Addressing fears about muscle loss or facial changes, he explained that muscle loss can occur with any significant weight reduction and must be countered through strength training and balanced nutrition.

Claims linking the drug to eye damage or pancreatitis, he said, are rare and not supported by evidence of a direct causal relationship.

Q: Finally, Ozempic-a medicine or wellness product?

"It is a medicine," concluded Shrotriya.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.