Ozempic Too Costly? 7 Cheaper And Clinically Approved Alternatives Available In India

Ozempic, the globally sought-after semaglutide injection that has dominated conversations around diabetes care and weight loss, has finally entered the Indian market. With it, an immediate surge of curiosity, demand and debate has started. Priced at Rs 8,800 per pen for the starter dose, Ozempic's India launch marks a major shift in the metabolic-health landscape, especially at a time when the country is witnessing a steep rise in type 2 diabetes, obesity, and lifestyle-related health issues. Across the world, Ozempic has developed a near-cult following for its ability to significantly improve blood sugar control and trigger dramatic weight loss in many users. The once-weekly convenience, backed by strong clinical evidence, has made it a blockbuster drug. But in India, where out-of-pocket medical expenses dominate and insurance rarely covers such treatments, the price tag has sparked a key question: Is Ozempic too expensive for the average Indian looking to lose weight or manage diabetes?

As conversations grow louder about access, affordability and off-label use for weight loss, thousands are now exploring safer, cheaper or more accessible alternatives. With new drugs entering the market and doctors recommending multiple substitutes, Indians today have a wider, and more complex, menu of options than ever before.

Why Are People Looking For Ozempic Alternatives?

The cost of Ozempic injections at Rs 8,800 on a monthly basis and Rs 2,200 per week may seem reasonably priced. In fact, compared to other popular drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy, Ozempic is certainly cheaper. And yet, as cheap as Ozempic's Indian prices currently are, the burden of type-2 diabetes is quite high as well. If there are cheaper, clinically approved alternatives available, then it will certainly make it easier to tackle the increasing burden of diabetes in India. Given the rise of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and the impact high blood sugar has on heart and other aspects of health, it is imperative that cheaper alternatives for Ozempic be explored too.

Medically Approved And Cheaper Alternatives To Ozempic

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director for the Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity & Endocrinology at BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi has said that the specific alternatives to Ozempic on the Indian market are as follows:

1. Rybelsus (Oral Semaglutide)

This alternative operates with the same active ingredient as Ozempic but in pill form instead of an injection. This is also useful, as the pain factor can be eliminated, and it is useful for people with diagnosed type 2 diabetes. It is often cheaper than and easier to access, as it can easily be purchased in retail or online pharmacies. Here is the price for the same:

Rybelsus 3 mg (10 tablets)

Rs 2,567 - 2,853 on online pharmacies.

Rs 2,793 on online platforms.

This is a prescription only product.

2. Trulicity

This is a weekly injection for people who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes for weight loss management. It is much more affordable in some markets, as it is available in online pharmacies and medical pharmacies. The recommended dosage of Trulicity is to be administered once weekly, so the monthly cost will include 4 pens.

0.75 mg dosage

Rs 2,200 (if using Rs 550 pens) per week

Rs 9,400 (if using price per pen) per month

1.5 mg dosage

Estimated Rs 10,000-14,000 per month depending on pharmacy pricing (based on typical India market regional prices).

3. Victoza

Victoza is a medicine that helps control blood sugar in people with diagnosed type 2 diabetes. It works by helping your body release the right amount of insulin and by slowing down how fast food leaves your stomach, so sugar doesn't rise too quickly. This medicine is generally administered through a pen, whose estimated costs are as follows:

6 mg dosage

3 ml pre-filled pen costs Rs. 3,726-5,500 per pen. A 3 ml pen contains 18 mg total (6 mg/ml).

4. Bydureon BCise / Byetta

This is an older GLP 1 option for weight loss and is often cheaper than newer drugs on the market. It is a diabetes injection that helps the body release insulin when sugar rises and lowers appetite.

Byetta: Rs 2,222 per month (twice, daily)

Bydureon BCise: Rs 32,000-80,000 per month (weekly, import-only)

Weight-Loss Specific Alternatives To Ozempic

Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan has said that the following alternatives that specifically designed for weight loss can be orlistat, bupropion and saxenda. Here is a little bit about their function and cost.

1. Orlistat

This is a non-systemic drug that works by blocking fat absorption, which is cheaper but has side effects on the gut which can be bothersome. Monthly cost typically ranges from Rs 945 to Rs 3,780, depending on strength and brand. This drug works best with a low-fat diet (otherwise it causes oily stools).

2. Bupropion /Naltrexone (Contrave)

This is an oral combo that curbs appetite; modest efficacy, lower price point. Contrave is a weight loss pill that combines:

Bupropion: reduces cravings and appetite

Naltrexone: helps control overeating

Per dose (1 tablet): Rs 35-90

Daily (4 tablets): Rs140-Rs360

Monthly: Rs 3,920-Rs10,080

3. Saxenda

This drug has been approved for clinically obese patients and has to be administered daily for effect. It's a once daily injection using a small pen. It is not insulin, but it works with your body's natural insulin to cut down the fat deposited in the body.

The 6 mg/ml injection can cost up to Rs 2,000 and Rs 12,000 per pen, depending on the seller and authenticity.

How To Choose The Right Alternative

As is the case with every drug on the market, always consult a doctor for personalised dosing. These drugs are not to be taken or misused over the counter. Check the availability and pricing in the region where it is needed. Consider specific side effect profiles of each drug, weigh the options of the alternatives on the market and proceed accordingly.

Ozempic isn't the only effective option for weight loss, and there are several safer, cheaper, and more accessible alternatives. As listed above, India has its own set of practical substitutes in the market which can serve the individualised needs of people seeking weight loss. As Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan has said, there are lifestyle first programs which utilise structured diet and behavioral therapy remain the most cost-effective method to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.