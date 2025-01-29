Ozempic Side Effects: From Nausea To Ozempic Face, All The Worrying Reactions You Could Have

Now that Ozempic has finally been launched by Novo Nordisk in India, and is currently being considered to be affordable by many, you could be asking not only about the diabetes and weight loss-related benefits of the drug, but also the side effects nobody (at least rich celebrities who have used the drug so far) is telling you about. For those who don't know, Ozempic is a medication originally approved for type 2 diabetes but is often used off-label for weight loss. What nobody tells you however, is that when people lose weight rapidly, they may also lose fat from their face, leading to a gaunt, hollow, or sagging appearance. This reaction, known as Ozempic face, is not a direct side effect of the drug itself but rather a consequence of fat loss, which can cause skin laxity and accentuate wrinkles.

Read on as we share some other common side effects of Ozempic if taken as a non-diabetic.

Worrying side effects of Ozempic, if taken as a non-diabetic

1. Severe gastrointestinal issues

Ozempic commonly causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and constipation. However, in non-diabetics using it for weight loss, these symptoms can be more pronounced. The delayed gastric emptying caused by the drug can lead to persistent nausea, bloating, and stomach pain, sometimes severe enough to require medical attention.

Malnutrition and nutrient deficiencies

Since Ozempic suppresses appetite, some users may consume significantly fewer calories, leading to malnutrition. This can result in deficiencies in essential nutrients like protein, iron, and vitamins, causing fatigue, hair loss, and weakened immunity over time.

3. Muscle loss and weakness

Rapid weight loss from Ozempic often leads to muscle breakdown, not just fat loss. This is particularly concerning for non-diabetics who may not have underlying metabolic issues but experience loss of muscle strength, decreased energy, and an increased risk of frailty over time.

4. Gallbladder problems and gallstones

Significant weight loss, especially when rapid, increases the risk of gallstones and gallbladder disease. Ozempic users may develop severe gallbladder pain, inflammation, or even require surgery to remove the gallbladder if stones obstruct bile flow.

5. Pancreatitis

Ozempic has been linked to pancreatitis, a painful and potentially dangerous condition that causes inflammation in the pancreas. Symptoms include severe stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting, and in severe cases, hospitalisation is required. Non-diabetics taking Ozempic for weight loss are still at risk of this condition.

6. Severe hypoglycaemia

While Ozempic is designed to regulate blood sugar in diabetics, non-diabetics using it may experience dangerously low blood sugar levels, leading to dizziness, confusion, fainting, or even seizures. This is especially risky if combined with fasting or restrictive dieting.

7. Mental health side effects

Some users report mood swings, increased anxiety, and depressive symptoms while on Ozempic. The combination of reduced appetite, extreme weight loss, and hormonal changes can impact mental well-being, especially in those already prone to mood disorders.

While Ozempic can be effective for weight loss, using it without a medical need comes with serious risks. Non-diabetics may face severe gastrointestinal distress, malnutrition, muscle loss, pancreatitis, thyroid concerns, and more. Anyone considering Ozempic for weight loss should consult a healthcare provider to weigh the risks and benefits carefully.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.