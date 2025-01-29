Ozempic May Reduce Bone Density; Know Other Possible Side Effects

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a prescription medication primarily used to manage type-2 diabetes. It lowers blood sugar levels in people with diabetes and also reduces heart disease risk in people with diabetes. In addition to its glucose-lowering effect, Ozempic has been associated with reduced appetite and weight loss. It has recently gained popularity and people across the world are using it for quick weight loss. However, it is not the safest and healthiest way to lose weight. Overuse of Ozempic is linked with several side effects.

Ozempic and bone health: Know the link

Recently, in an Instagram video, singer Avery revealed that she had been diagnosed with osteoporosis after taking Ozempic for a year for weight loss. In her video, she urged her Instagram followers not to "make the same mistake."

A healthy diet with regular exercise can help with sustainable weight loss. However, the use of Ozempic may contribute to sudden weight loss which can cause a decrease in muscle mass, low bone density and poor metabolic rate. Some studies also suggest that overuse of this drug can make your bones brittle and increase the risk of fractures.

"There is very little direct evidence that suggests the link between Ozempic use and osteoporosis. Significant weight loss, however, does have an impact on bone density that could increase the risk of osteoporosis in the elderly. It is important to monitor bone health in any treatment of weight loss," says Dr. Vineet Kumar Surana, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology at Manipal Hospital.

Other common side effects of using Ozempic:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Fatigue

Less common side effects:

Pancreatitis

Kidney problems

Allergic reactions

Gallbladder Issues

How to keep your bones safe

"For those who are planning to take or have already taken Ozempic, they should monitor their bone health," urged Dr. Kumar. He has further recommended the following tips for optimal bone health:

Monitor overall bone health

Check for vitamin D deficiency, which is commonly observed in women

Address any underlying conditions that may affect bone integrity

Eat a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D

Engage in weight-bearing exercises as they support bone health during weight loss treatments

Calcium and vitamin D should be adequately supplemented to avoid deficiencies of these nutrients as they can severely impact bone health

As we already know, Ozempic contains an ingredient called semaglutide which is prescribed primarily for managing type-2 diabetes. It helps in regulating blood sugar levels and can lead to weight reduction. Semaglutide mimics the GLP-1 hormone which ultimately increases a feeling of fullness, and reduces appetite, leading to decreased calorie intake and weight loss.

(Dr. Vineet Kumar Surana, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology Manipal Hospital, Dwarka)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.