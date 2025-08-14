10 Feared Dead After Massive Cloudburst In J&K's Chashoti, Rescue Op On

Heavy casualties are feared after a massive cloudburst led to a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Chashoti area this afternoon. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. Visuals showed pilgrims are being evacuated. Chashoti is the starting point for the Machail Mata Yatra to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi in Kishtwar.

An official told news agency PTI that at least 10 people are feared dead in the flash flood.

"A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started," said Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, an MP from J&K's Udhampur, said he has spoken to Mr Sharma after being informed about the cloudburst by the Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.

"The cloudburst is of a massive scale, which could possibly lead to substantial casualties. We immediately got in touch with the district authorities, who were also at a loss, as it had taken everyone by surprise. They have already started moving towards the site of the incident. Very soon, we will know more details. Every possible assistance will be provided. The administration will also make arrangements for heli-rescue for medical treatment," he told news agency ANI.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the police, army, and disaster response agencies to strengthen the rescue operations.

"Anguished by cloudburst in Chashoti Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said.