Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday night, Army officials said.

"In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Confirming that an exchange of fire took place, the Army said, "The operations is currently underway."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)