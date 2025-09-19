Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar

The army said, "The operations is currently underway." (Representational)
Jammu:
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday night, Army officials said.
"In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.
Confirming that an exchange of fire took place, the Army said, "The operations is currently underway."
