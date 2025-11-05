Encounter Underway Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K's Kishtwar

A fierce gunbattle is underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

According to the army, the encounter started after an intelligence-based operation was launched jointly by the army and police in the Chatroo area this morning.

Sources say a fierce gunbattle took place at Kalaban forests this morning as a massive anti-terrorist operation was underway.

The mountainous region has witnessed a series of encounters in the recent past, as several Pakistani terrorists who are well-trained in jungle warfare are believed to be entrenched in the area.

Recently, police said that 120 anti-terrorist operations are being launched everyday in the Jammu region to flush out foreign terrorists.

Once a peaceful region, Jammu province is high on the terror radar, facing an increasing threat of foreign terrorists. Police have said that these large-scale operations are a daily routine which includes "speculative operations, pinpointed and information-based operations".

Police also admit that the presence of foreign terrorists who are highly trained in jungle warfare and are posing a major security challenge in Jammu and these scales of operations are aimed at eliminating the looming terrorist threat.

Over the last four years, Jammu has witnessed a spurt in terrorist incidents, as dozens of Pakistani terrorists are reportedly well entrenched in different forest areas.

To deal with the growing terror threat, a large troop deployment has also been made in the region.

Kishtwar has seen six encounters in the past seven months as forces continue their hunt for Pakistan-based terrorists hiding in these hills.

On September 21, a group of terrorists was engaged in a gunfight in the Chhatru area.

On September 13, two army men, one of them a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two more injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Naidgram area of Chhatru.

Violent confrontations took place in Dul and Chhatru belts on August 11 and July 2, but the terrorists managed to escape.

On May 22, a soldier and two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Singapore area of the Chhatru belt.

On April 12, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Kishtwar area, while the army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the LoC in the Akhnoor sector.