Cop Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K, Operation Still On

At least three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the forested area.

The operation is being carried out by the police, Army and CRPF.

A personnel from the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police has been killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur.

The encounter was initiated near Sohan village in the Majalta area of the district on Monday after security forces received information of at least three terrorists hiding in a forested patch of land, officials said. 

"In an intelligence based operation, SOG @JmuKmrPolice  and alert troops of @IndianArmy have established contact with terrorists in general area of Sohan, Udhampur District. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army posted at 9 pm.

Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti posted that the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir police received a precise input. Tuti said the Army and the CRPF were carrying out the operation alongside the Special Operations Group.

"Op update: A very small SOG team engaged the terrorists! Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain," he wrote.

