BJP-Led Mahayuti Takes Big Lead In Maharashtra Local Body Polls

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken a big lead in the elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra. According to trends around 11 am, the BJP is leading in 133, and its allies, the Shiv Sena and NCP, in 46 and 34 seats, respectively.

As for the Opposition, the Congress is leading in 29 local bodies, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) on six and NCP (Sharad Pawar) on eight.

Held after almost a decade, these polls are being closely watched as a key indicator of which political forces dominate the state's semi-urban and rural regions.

These results come a year after the Mahayuti's thumping win in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Given the backdrop of agrarian crises in Maharashtra, partial payment of the government's flagship welfare scheme for women and farmers' complaints over lack of financial assistance, the opposition was expected to put up a strong fight.

But the campaign showed a lack of intent and coordination. The Congress leaders campaigned hard in Vidharbha and Marathwada, but leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) were barely seen on the ground. and NCP (SP) leaders remained restricted to their constituencies. In contrast, the ruling Mahayuti decided to go all out, with the Chief Minister and the two deputies leading campaigns for their respective parties and going to the remotest areas.

The run-up to the polls was also marked by friction within the Mahayuti. A majority of Sena ministers skipped a cabinet meeting and publicly accused the BJP of "bullying" tactics. In one of his speeches, Eknath Shinde indirectly reminded the BJP of the 'alliance dharma'.

The results of the local body elections are also significant ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled next month.