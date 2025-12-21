Debate Settled Over Real Shiv Sena: Eknath Shinde After Local Body Poll Win

Following the momentum of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief leader Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that the party has maintained a formidable strike rate in the recent nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections.

He attributed this success to a development-focused agenda and grassroots connectivity, asserting that the poll results have finally settled the debate over the "real" Shiv Sena.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde took a sharp swipe at the Opposition, saying, "The people have sent home those who tried to keep others restricted to their homes. The voters have clearly demonstrated who the true Shiv Sena belongs to."

The Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the recent local body polls.

While the BJP emerged as the leading party by crossing the century mark, Shiv Sena secured the second position with more than 50 seats.

Notably, despite contesting fewer seats, Shiv Sena maintained a high winning percentage and dominated several President (Nagaradhyaksha) posts, Deputy CM Shinde said.

He also added that the poll results indicate that in many regions, the combined strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fell short of the numbers achieved by Shiv Sena alone.

Dismissing allegations that the Shiv Sena's influence is limited to Thane or Mumbai, Deputy CM Shinde emphasised the party's performance in the coastal belt in Maharashtra.

"The poll results have reaffirmed that Konkan region is a Shiv Sena stronghold as significant victories were recorded in Raigad, Palghar, and other parts of Maharashtra. The Bow and Arrow symbol has now reached "every household" across the state," he noted.

He credited the victory to the tireless efforts of Shiv Sena's office-bearers and ground-level workers.

He emphasised that the people of Maharashtra prefer leaders who prioritise infrastructure and basic amenities over political rhetoric.

"People want a leader who works. Shiv Sena has always stood by the citizens during crises, and the 'Sena-Sankat' (Sena in times of trouble) equation remains deeply rooted in the public mind," he remarked.

Congratulating Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the alliance's performance, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde described the poll victory as a "receipt of approval" for the work done by the Mahayuti government over the past three-and-a-half years.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad elections, Deputy CM Shinde expressed high confidence.

"This is just a trailer; the full movie is yet to come," he said, predicting a clean sweep for the Mahayuti alliance in future polls in Maharashtra.

