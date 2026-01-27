'Damaging Coalition': Shiv Sena MP Writes To BJP Over Minister's Outburst

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has appealed to the BJP leadership to rein in the party leader and minister Ganesh Naik, noting that his remarks targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can potentially damage the coalition unity.

A day before, Shiv Sena ministers had warned of a befitting reply after Naik's "we can finish off their existence if BJP allows” remark, allegedly aimed at Shinde, sparked a sharp exchange between the ruling allies.

Mhaske has written to Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, asserting that the Shiv Sena was prepared to respond to every political challenge.

He alleged Naik had been venting his frustration and appealed to the BJP leadership to review Naik's statements and actions before assigning him further responsibilities.

The Thane MP stated that Naik had publicly declared his intention to "eliminate" the Shiv Sena from Navi Mumbai and had challenged Shinde on several occasions.

Referring to Naik's latest remarks, Mhaske said such statements reflected distrust towards a key constituent of the ruling alliance.

He pointed out that the BJP and the Shiv Sena jointly fought and won elections in several civic bodies, including Kalyan Dombivli, Thane, and Mumbai. "However, such comments are damaging the coalition unity".

Mhaske recalled that both the BJP and the Shiv Sena had played a crucial role in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and forming the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

He said, despite ideological differences, the alliance had provided a stable government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Shinde.

Naik, a former guardian minister of the undivided Thane district, and Shinde are old rivals.

Navi Mumbai has long been a stronghold of Naik, who controlled the civic body for over two-and-a-half decades.

Mhaske said Shiv Sena had defeated Naik under the late Anand Dighe and recently won 42 seats in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, contrary to claims that the party would fail to secure even 10 seats.

