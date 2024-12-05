Eknath Shinde's Shoutout To PM Modi, Bal Thackeray In Maharashtra Oath Ceremony

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Thursday evening, bringing the curtain down on nearly two weeks of 'will he, won't he' suspense over the Shiv Sena leader agreeing to stand down his dream of the state's top job, and accept a role as Devendra Fadnavis' assistant.

The Sena boss stood up to recite the oath a little after 5.30 pm, after Devendra Fadnavis had been sworn in, but then veered off-script a little, launching into a speech thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and also praising Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde walked up to the microphone and Governor CP Radhakrishnan was on stand-by to read out the oath. Mr Radhakrishnan managed one word - "Mein (I)..." - before Mr Shinde took over.

Mr Radhakrishnan looked quite nonplussed, as did the Prime Minister, and Mr Shinde spoke for 40 seconds, also referring to late Sena leader Anand Dighe, his political mentor, before he was corrected.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/G33WOBOLbw — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

The Sena boss then quickly got his head down and continued with the oath.

After the ceremony was (finally) over, and a symbolic first cabinet meeting is held, Mr Shinde's office said he will visit the late Balasaheb's memorial in Mumbai's Colaba and that of Anand Dighe's in Thane.

In the hours leading up to the oath ceremony, it was unclear if Mr Shinde would, in fact, be present at the ceremony. The Sena leader, his party sources told NDTV this afternoon, was reconsidering his position in the new government after losing the tug-of-war over the Chief Minister's post.

The dithering by Mr Shinde was being seen by many as an attempt to secure key cabinet berths in the incoming government. Part of the negotiations that saw Mr Fadnavis confirmed as the new Chief Minister saw the BJP keep around 20 cabinet berths and give a dozen to the Shinde Sena.

Just what these are, or will be, is unclear.

But they will certainly be high-profile posts; the Shinde Sena, sources said, has designs on the Home Ministry, currently held by Mr Fadnavis. At least three other big-name portfolios, including Water Resources and Public Works Department, are also expected to be heading to the Shinde Sena.

