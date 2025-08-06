2 Appointments For Same Post In A Day Sparks Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde Rift Buzz

A fresh flashpoint has emerged between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde, this time over the appointment of the General Manager of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). On August 5, two separate appointment letters were issued by the Maharashtra government, each naming a different officer to the same post.

The Urban Development Department, under Mr Shinde, appointed Ashwini Joshi as the new General Manager of BEST. However, just hours later, the General Administration Department, headed by Mr Fadnavis, issued another circular, appointing Ashish Sharma to the same position.

When Mr Fadnavis was asked the reason for the confusion, he said, "I don't make decisions about BEST, it is done by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)".

Kaamgar Sena Slams Government Over Confusion

The Kaamgar Sena, a BEST workers' union affiliated with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), said the incident reflects the deep administrative confusion and reluctance among IAS officers to take over the crumbling institution.

"The government issued an order assigning the additional charge of BEST to Mumbai Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi. It appears that she declined to take charge of BEST, as the same night Ashish Sharma, who already holds the charge of Goods and Services Tax (GST), was handed over additional charge of BEST as well," said Suhas Samant of the Kaamgar Sena.

Opposition Alleges Turf War Within Government

Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal took to X, calling the situation a "gang war" between the CM and DCM to place their loyalists in "malaidaar" or plum positions.

"A gang war is ongoing between Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis over the transfer of officials. For a single post, appointments of two different officials are being made on the same day. Seeing this struggle to place people in lucrative positions, the public is left wondering whether it is a government or a turf war," he wrote.

The developments come as Eknath Shinde travels to Delhi for the second time in a week, fueling speculation that Mr Fadnavis' increasing control over ministers and action against Shinde's loyalists may be one of the reasons behind the visit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Mahayuti Government over the two appointments and claimed that the coordination between the Chief Minister and his deputy "is already dead".

"CM's GAD (The official dept for posts and transfers) has issued orders to one name as administrator, while the Gaddaarnath's UD department has issued orders to another name," he posted on X.

"Shouldn't the DCM have first discussed this with CM? Shouldn't the GAD be issuing these orders? Why should our State suffer in this ego war?" asked Mr Thackeray.

So the BEST is being killed by the state government on purpose, but what is worse is the coordination between CM and Gaddaarnath Mindhe is already dead.



CM's GAD (The official dept for posts and transfers) has issued orders to one name as administrator, while the Gaddaarnath's… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 6, 2025

UBT-MNS Alliance Ahead of BEST Credit Society Polls

In a show of strength, the BEST wing of the UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have officially come together ahead of the BEST workers' credit society elections on August 18.

"As per directives from senior leadership, both leaders have now decided that every future battle within BEST will be fought jointly by the BEST Kamgar Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman BEST Karmachari Sena," read a statement.

Mumbai Congress Flags Worker Issues, Demands SIT Probe

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress has also weighed in on the ongoing crisis. Former corporator Shital Mhatre pointed to delayed salaries, poor fire safety checks, and the lack of new bus orders, calling them "very dangerous" for the future of the undertaking.

Congress also demanded an SIT to investigate alleged misappropriation of funds and the use of BEST land for private purposes.