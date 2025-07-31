Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate Removed After Rummy Row, Gets Sports

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate Removed After Rummy Row, Gets Sports

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate -- who was caught on camera playing an online card game in the assembly and made controversial comments about the farmers and the state government -- was moved from the agriculture to the sports ministry today. 

The decision was apparently taken after a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar. Mr Kokate belongs to Mr Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Manikrao Kokate
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com