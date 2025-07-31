Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate Removed After Rummy Row, Gets Sports

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate -- who was caught on camera playing an online card game in the assembly and made controversial comments about the farmers and the state government -- was moved from the agriculture to the sports ministry today.
The decision was apparently taken after a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar. Mr Kokate belongs to Mr Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.
