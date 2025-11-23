"How Is It A Threat?" Ajit Pawar On 'You Have Votes, I Have Funds' Remark

Amid a huge row over his "you have votes and I have funds" remark to voters in Maharashtra's Malegaon, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday clarified his statement, saying it was "not a threat".

Campaigning for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil on Friday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said he would release funds he had promised only if all of his party's candidates were elected.

"The Centre and the state have many schemes. The Prime Minister, chief minister and both deputy chief ministers have worked on these together. If all of us work together and implement these schemes properly, we can ensure development for Malegaon," Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said.

"I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all of them, I will fulfill whatever I have promised. But if you 'cut' my candidates, I will also "cut" (the funds). You have the power to vote, and I have the power to release funds. Now decide what you want to do," he said, drawing criticism from the Opposition.

He, however, toned down on Sunday and said he wants "development in the region".

"I said what I had to say. Now it's up to the opposition on what they want to say; it is their constitutional right. I tell the truth. I don't give importance to criticism; I give importance to work. We want development, and we want to solve the issues in that region. We want to use the funds from the Centre and state for fulfilling the basic needs of a region. We want to take everyone with us. Development is our agenda," Pawar, whose NCP is in the ruling alliance with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, told reporters.

Asked if his statement was a "threat", he responded, "How is it a threat? You are looking at the elections elsewhere too. Everyone promises before elections".

He said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had also said that they will give a government job in every house if they win the (recently concluded) Bihar assembly elections.

"Everyone has a right to speak; how much to take it or not is up to the people to decide," Pawar added.

Devendra Fadnavis also tried to play down the remarks, saying, "Such things are said during an election."

"It doesn't mean anything. All I will say is that we will develop all the cities after the elections. Even I will go to a place and say, 'Elect me, I will give you more money'. You have to say such things," he said.

"We want the development of the entire Maharashtra," he added.

The Opposition slammed Ajit Pawar's remarks and wondered why the Election Commission has not taken any action.

"Funds are given from the taxes paid by the common people and not from Ajit Pawar's house. If a leader like Pawar is threatening voters, what is the Election Commission doing?" Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Ambadas Danve told reporters.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also attacked Pawar, saying the funds belong to the people of the state.

Congress' Vijay Wedditiwar said that Ajit Pawar "gives threats" because he is in power.

"The real question is, how shall we expect fair elections when such statements are being given? People are watching everything. When the public thinks it's enough, they will take the money and also give them a slap. That day is not far," he said.

Elections to Nagar Panchayats are scheduled for December 2.