Before Mumbai Civic Poll, E Shinde, U Thackeray, BJP Trade 'Anaconda', 'Python' Jabs

A reptile-themed political slugfest erupted in Maharashtra after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) boss Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of the Mumbai civic body polls this year, and called him the "real anaconda (who) swallowed Mumbai's treasury".

The unflattering jibe came a day after Thackeray called Home Minister Amit Shah an 'anaconda' and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of undermining democracy, referring to the opposition's claims that the ruling party colludes with the Election Commission to influence poll outcomes. Both the BJP and the poll body have firmly rubbished such allegations.

"The one calling others an anaconda is actually the real anaconda himself," Shinde told reporters in Mumbai, accusing Thackeray of mismanagement when he was the Chief Minister. "He tightly wrapped himself around Mumbai's treasury and swallowed the city's wealth. The special thing about 'anacondas' is that their hunger never ends... just like his," Shinde raged.

"The 'anaconda' devoured Mumbai's funds, took over land, ate patients' khichdi, and pocketed money even from body bags," he said, referring to scams that have roiled the Sena (UBT).

Shinde also defended the BJP-led Mahayuti's record, pointing to in-progress infrastructure and development work, including the building of new deep-sea fishing vessels commissioned for Mumbai's coastal communities, to make his point.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders joined Shinde in firing snake jabs at Thackeray. State BJP unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule called him a 'python'. "The python is in Matoshree (i.e., the Thackeray family home) ... not in Delhi," he said, arguing the Thackeray-led faction's rhetoric was driven by its failing political prospects.

"Nobody takes Uddhavji seriously in Maharashtra now... he knows his party's declining prospects in upcoming local body polls... he should see himself in the mirror because he is a python who lies idle and hisses at the hard work done by others."

Other Mahayuti members echoed the sentiment, claiming Uddhav Thackeray's 'anaconda' outburst revealed his own political insecurities before the Mumbai civic body election.

The controversy began Sunday at a rally headlined by Thackeray. "In a democracy voters choose their governments. But today governments are choosing voters," he said, accusing the BJP and Shah of coiling around the city and "swallowing" it.

The bitter exchange marked a new low in Maharashtra's political rhetoric with the Shinde and Thackeray Sena factions trading increasingly personal attacks ahead of the municipal poll.

