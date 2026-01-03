Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Urges Ajit Pawar To Merge NCP Factions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the Ajit Pawar-led NCP should merge with the NCP (SP) headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, as both factions have joined hands for elections to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies.

Raut also asked why Ajit Pawar is in the Mahayuti government, a day after the NCP chief alleged corruption in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which had been ruled by the BJP.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Raut said the BJP and Ajit Pawar have accused each other of corruption.

"Then why are you in the government? He (Ajit Pawar) should come back to Sharad Pawar. Now that you have forged an alliance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar should leave the BJP-led government, and merge (the NCP) with the original NCP (SP)," Raut told reporters.

The original NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government with several MLAs. The Election Commission later recognised the group headed by him as the real NCP and allotted it the original clock symbol. Raut further said Ajit Pawar is taking a stand on corruption by the BJP. The Pawars are contesting the polls together.

"It seems Ajit Pawar's direction has changed. If this is the case, then he should abandon the BJP," said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

The NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are contesting the January 15 polls for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies in alliance.

Ajit Pawar on Friday alleged that the PCMC had been infested by corruption for the last nine years and pushed into debt.

He raised these allegations a day after Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol criticised the NCP for giving tickets to persons with criminal links.

Notably, the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation was governed by the BJP from 2017 to 2022 and thereafter by a state-appointed administrator.

The civic body is going to the polls on January 15, along with 28 other municipal corporations.

Ajit Pawar also justified giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for civic polls, claiming he himself faced allegations of orchestrating a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. He said no one is a criminal until proven guilty.

"Everybody knows that allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam were levelled against me. Today, I am in power alongside those who made those allegations. Can a person be labelled guilty even before it is proved?" "This municipal corporation was once known as the richest in Asia. It even received awards as the best city of India when NCP was in power and achieved many such milestones, Yet, despite being so wealthy, it was never pushed into debt," he said.

He had also taken a veiled swipe at Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol by apparently referring to Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has fled the country. "Who helped a person from Pune escape?" the Deputy CM asked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)