"Big Personality" Involved: Rohit Pawar On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandson, had called for the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu over the fatal plane crash that killed his uncle and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "We are demanding the resignation of the Union Civil Aviation Minister. His party has proven financial links to the company involved. He should not remain in his post," Rohit Pawar said today after holding a protest, demanding that a police case be filed.

"The owner of VSR company is close to very powerful leaders. Many people in Maharashtra are connected to this. There is a clear attempt to protect VSR because some 'big personality' is involved in this," Rohit Pawar said.

Speaking of his bond with the late leader, Rohit Pawar said, "Dada raised me like a son; he gave me my first Zilla Parishad and MLA tickets. His last wish was to reunite with Sharad Pawar saheb. I saw tears in his eyes when he spoke to Pawar saheb recently."

"The public needs to know what the CID (Pune police's Criminal Investigation Department) has done so far. The AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) only looks at technical angles, not the criminal angle," Rohit Pawar added.

Expressing doubts over the black box of the ill-fated aircraft, Rohit Pawar said, "Jay (Ajit Pawar's son) has expressed doubts on social media regarding the Black Box. Sunetra Pawar (Ajit Pawar's wife) has demanded a CBI inquiry. Everyone is fighting in their own way."

The investigation in this case is being carried out by the Pune Police's Criminal Investigation Department or CID.

Considering the gravity of the aircraft accident in Baramati on January 28, the investigation into the accidental deaths of Ajit Pawar and others has been transferred to the CID. The police held a press conference to clarify on the scope of the CID probe and the pace of the probe.

Additional Director General of Police Sunil Ramanand said: "The investigation is examining whether there was any foul play or sabotage behind these accidental deaths. A second aspect of the probe involves investigating whether criminal negligence contributed to the incident. The third dimension of the investigation is looking into whether this was part of a criminal conspiracy."

"Once the AAIB report is received, it will be included in our investigation," Ramanand added.