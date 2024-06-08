Report On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash To Be Released By Saturday: Union Minister

The preliminary report on the Learjet 45 plane crash in Baramati in which NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others died, will be released on or before February 28, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at an event here, Mohol said, "The preliminary report will be out before one month of the occurrence of the accident on January 28, which is on or before February 28."

The incident has taken a fresh turn with Ajit Pawar's nephew, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, accusing the private company that owned the aircraft of violating safety norms.

The incident has been the subject of intense speculation with NCP (SP) MLA Pawar holding several press conferences to flag what he claimed were irregularities connected to the firm that owned the aircraft and other technical anomalies. He has also raised doubts about foul play.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday "its regulatory bodies remain fully committed to transparency, safety oversight and accountability. Stakeholders are requested to refrain from speculation and allow the statutory investigation and regulatory processes to proceed in accordance with established procedures."

According to ICAO norms, the preliminary report on the investigation into the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) crash at Baramati has to be issued within 30 days of the occurrence of the accident. The final report will follow in due course, the Ministry said.

The Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) investigation into the crash is technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required, the statement said.

The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at AAIB's facility in New Delhi. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) sustained thermal damage. As it is manufactured by Honeywell, technical assistance has been sought from the State of Design/Manufacture, in line with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) rules, the statement explained.

During 2025, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators. Additionally, multiple surveillances of M/s VSR Ventures were carried out across areas such as flight safety systems, flight duty time limitations, maintenance compliance (CAR M and CAR 145), documentation and station facilities. All surveillance findings were addressed and closed, the statement said.

Following the accident, the Ministry asked the DGCA to conduct a special audit of VSR Ventures to conduct a comprehensive review of regulatory compliance, operational control systems, maintenance practices, crew training standards, safety management systems, and CVR/FDR monitoring. The audit commenced on February 4, 2026 and is expected to conclude shortly. Findings will be reviewed and action will be taken in accordance with DGCA's enforcement policy and procedures manual, the statement said.

