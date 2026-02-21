Rohit Pawar Seeks Minister's Resignation Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Rohit Pawar, nephew of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has questioned the ongoing investigation into the plane crash that killed his uncle, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and irregularities.

Pawar, an MLA from the NCP (SP), spoke at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar and addressed the media on Saturday. He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu until the inquiry concludes, citing alleged political and financial connections involving the operator of the aircraft, VSR Ventures.

Pawar said copies of the letter had also been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging both senior government figures to intervene to ensure public trust in the process. He stressed that his party was not directly claiming these links caused the crash on January 28, which occurred near Baramati airport in Pune district as the Learjet 45 attempted to land. Ajit Pawar and four others on board died in the incident.

Rohit Pawar argued that the connections -- including one lender to VSR Ventures reportedly having directors linked to the family of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu -- created a possible conflict of interest that could undermine the transparency of the probe. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the technical inquiry, with a preliminary report expected by 27 February in line with international norms.

He highlighted issues from a recent update by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on February 19. He noted that data from the Digital Flight Data Recorder had been successfully downloaded, but the Cockpit Voice Recorder had suffered thermal damage, questioning how one device could remain intact while the other was compromised.

He also criticised the composition and progress of a special audit panel formed on February 2, with a report reportedly due by February 15 but not yet made public. He claimed the committee included only two pilots, neither of whom was type-rated on the Learjet 45.

Further allegations focused on VSR Ventures' operational practices. Pawar raised questions about pilot training -- including claims that pilots qualified on other aircraft types were assigned to Learjets in breach of DGCA rules -- inconsistent breath analyser testing, and previous complaints involving staff conduct. He pointed to the aircraft's engine condition, alleging it had only about 85 hours of remaining life despite requirements for earlier overhaul, and suggested under-recording of flight hours may have occurred.

He also noted the insurance details: the plane, valued at roughly Rs 35 crore, was insured for Rs 55 crore, with additional liability coverage of Rs 210 crore. Describing the situation as deeply concerning, Pawar called for a time-bound, independent investigation. He proposed a new committee that could include retired officials, a former judge, opposition representatives, and family members of Ajit Pawar to oversee the process and rebuild confidence. Public demands for clarity and justice continue to grow in the wake of the tragedy, with family members and political figures pressing for full accountability. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stated that the investigation is proceeding with transparency and professional integrity.