Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister For 3rd Time

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra Thursday evening, capping nearly two weeks of suspense and a tug-of-war between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over the top post.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP boss Ajit Pawar, whose stellar returns in last month's election boosted the Mahayuti alliance to a thumping win, have been sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, retaining the existing 1+2 formula, albeit with the all-important tweak in favour of Mr Fadnavis.

Mr Fadnavis is now a three-time Chief Minister in addition to being a six-time MLA.