"Get Fighter Plane From Modi Baba": A Special Ask By Eknath Shinde's Grandson

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family on Wednesday, coming to Delhi especially for this meeting. The headliner, though, was his absent, five-year-old grandson.

The Shinde family that met PM Modi included Mr Shinde's wife Lata Shinde, his MP son Shrikant Shinde and his wife Vrushali Shinde.

But PM Modi's first question was about Rudransh.

Mr Shinde said the boy was at home, playing. "But Rudransh has a demand. He said his grandfather should bring fighter planes and toys from Modi Baba," Mr Shinde said, as the Prime Minister guffawed.

Eknath Shinde later told reporters that his grandson has made a "good demand".

"Fighter planes can be used for our fighting too," he said, indicating Maharashtra politics and the coming civic election in the state.

Today as Mr Shinde came to Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray is also in the city with his family, come to attend the dinner meet of the India Alliance.

"He came to Delhi to go to 10 Janpath and we are going to Lok Kalyan Marg, as told by Bala Saheb Thackeray," Mr Shinde quipped.

Mr Shinde said he had presented an image of Lord Shankar to PM Modi to celebrate the success of Operation Mahadev - the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in which a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam massacre was killed.

Asked what is the status of Operation Tiger -- said to be carried out to break the Shiv Sena UBT - Mr Shinde said, "we are talking about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Not Operation Tiger".