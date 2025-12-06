"Putin's Visit Was About Reimagining Relationships": S Jaishankar's Top Quotes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recently concluded two-day visit to India was about reimagining relationships between New Delhi and Moscow.

Speaking to NDTV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Jaishankar said, "The world has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 70-80 years. I have said this before, and I will say this again: the India-Russia relationship has been among the steadiest big relationships in the world."

"Russia's own relationship with the United States, China, or Europe has had its ups and downs. Our relationship with many of these countries has had its ups and downs as well," he said.

"This visit (of Putin to India) was about reimagining the relationship. It was about building dimensions, which it lacked or didn't have in enough measure," Jaishankar said.

"If I were to pick two or three big takeaways (from Putin's visit), they would be the mobility agreement, understanding on a joint venture on fertilisers, and overall considerable focus on how to bring up the delegation," he said.