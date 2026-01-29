Trump Says Putin Agreed To Not Fire On Kyiv For A Week During Cold Weather

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather.

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, citing "extraordinary cold" in the region.

"It was very nice. A lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," Trump added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)