Trump Says Putin Agreed To Not Fire On Kyiv For A Week During Cold Weather

Trump cited "extraordinary cold" in the region.
- US President Trump said Putin agreed not to fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather
- Trump personally asked Putin to pause attacks on Kyiv and nearby towns for one week
- Putin agreed to the request amid extraordinary cold conditions in the region
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather.
"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, citing "extraordinary cold" in the region.
"It was very nice. A lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," Trump added.
