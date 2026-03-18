Trump Relied On Faulty Early Intel To Blame Iran For Girls' School Strike: Report

Around 180 people, most of them children, were killed in a missile strike on a school in Iran's Minab on the first day of the joint US-Israel military operations. US President Donald Trump was quick to blame Iran for the tragedy.

His accusation was based on an early US intelligence assessment, which was “almost immediately dismissed”, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

The CIA first informed Trump that they did not believe the missile was a munition used by the US, according to the report. They noted that the fins appeared to be positioned too low for a Tomahawk cruise missile. The weapon is only used by America and its few allies.

But further examination of video footage from multiple angles established, within 24 hours, that the missile was a Tomahawk. By the time this updated intelligence reached the White House, Trump had already publicly stated that Iran was responsible.

“We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

At a news conference the next day, he reiterated his position.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintained a more measured stance and noted that the investigation into the incident was still underway.

Criticism From Former Intelligence Officials

The handling of intelligence information drew criticism from former officials. One former CIA officer told The Guardian that providing preliminary information to the president can be risky as “he can turn it into a total embarrassment.”

Pentagon Investigation

The Pentagon has confirmed that the missile was fired by the US and launched an internal review to determine why outdated intelligence contributed to the strike.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly in a statement said the inquiry is ongoing and emphasised that the US does not target civilians, “unlike the terrorist Iranian regime.”

Located on the same block as an IRGC navy base, the school was originally part of a military compound. The Guardian reports that it was later separated and repurposed as a school between 2013 and 2016.