Iran Hangs Man Convicted Of Spying, Leaking Secrets To Mossad, US

Iran said Monday it had hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel and the United States, the latest in a wave of executions during the war with the two foes.

"Erfan Shakourzadeh... was hanged for collaborating with the US intelligence service and the Mossad spy service," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

It did not specify when he was executed or when he was arrested, but said he worked at one of Iran's "scientific organisations active in the satellite field".

Iran has long faced Western accusations that its satellite programme is being used to advance ballistic missile capabilities.

Mizan said Shakourzadeh had "knowingly and willingly" passed classified information to the CIA and Mossad.

Iran is the world's second-most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups.

Norway-based group Iran Human Rights says the Islamic republic executed at least 1,500 people last year, one of the highest numbers worldwide.

Iran has been at war with Israel and the United States since late February, with a ceasefire in place since April 8.

Since the start of the conflict, Iran has ramped up executions, particularly in cases involving alleged espionage or security-related charges.

Last Monday, Tehran executed three men convicted of involvement in anti-government protests that rocked the country in December and January.

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