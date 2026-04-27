CIA Agents Killed In Mexico Crash Weren't Authorised To Operate On Its Soil

Two alleged CIA officials, who were operating in Mexico and were killed last weekend, were “not authorised” to carry out any such activities, the country's authorities have said.

The statement follows a deadly incident on April 19, where a convoy involving soldiers and members of the Chihuahua State Investigation Agency, met with an accident while returning from an operation that targeted clandestine drug laboratories run by criminal groups, DW reported.

According to local authorities, the vehicle carrying the personnel lost control, skidded off the road and fell into a ravine. The crash led to the deaths of two US officials. The two Mexican investigators who were part of the convoy also died in the incident.

Mexican officials described the Americans as “instructor officers” who were engaged in training-related tasks at the time, adding they did not have the necessary authorisation to conduct activities of that nature within the country.

As per the report, Mexico's Security Ministry in a statement said immigration records showed that one of the two had entered the country as a “visitor” while the other had used a “diplomatic passport.”

"Neither had formal accreditation to participate in operational activities within national territory," the statement added.

Mexico restricts the role of foreign agents by not allowing them to take part in law enforcement or security operations.

The US Embassy said the officials were "supporting Chihuahua state authorities' efforts to combat cartel operations” but declined to identify them or specify which US agency they were associated with.

It also did not comment on reports linking the individuals to the CIA. The agency itself has not issued any statement regarding the identities of those killed.

Local officials in Mexico initially suggested that there was coordination with US personnel in the operation. Those remarks were later taken back.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had no knowledge of any joint operation between authorities in Chihuahua and US even as reports indicated that the Mexican army may have been involved in the raid on the drug laboratory.

The incident comes at a time when Mexico's leadership is managing ongoing pressure from the US to intensify action against drug cartels.