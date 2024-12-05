Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister, PM Modi To Attend

Maharashtra oath ceremony: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time, after Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly Elections 2024. Mahayuti, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Of the 288 seats, Mahayuti secured 230 seats - with BJP winning 132, Shiv Sena in 57 and NCP in 41 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 5:30 pm Thursday, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of religious and political leaders.

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be seen as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Dec 05, 2024 11:38 (IST) "Proud Day In Maharashtra": BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari On Devendra Fadnavis Taking Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Dec 05, 2024 11:37 (IST) Maharashtra Oath Ceremony: "A Progressive, Developing Government For Maharashtra"

"For the next 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will give a progressive, developing government for Maharashtra," said BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister oath taking ceremony.



"For the next 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will give a progressive, developing government for Maharashtra," said BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister oath taking ceremony.

Dec 05, 2024 11:34 (IST) Maharashtra Oath Ceremony: Union Minister Raksha Khadse Arrives In Mumbai

Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, arrives in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis. "This is a big day for our workers as well as the people of Maharashtra because Mahayuti Government has come to power in the state. Devendra Fadnavis is going to become the CM today. So, I feel there is great enthusiasm among people and workers today...I too have been very excited for the last 4-5 days because this is our home state...", she said.



Dec 05, 2024 11:27 (IST) Devendra Fadnavis' Name Surprise On Maharashtra Oath Ceremony Invite

The invite, issued by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, names the Chief Minister pick as "Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis". While Sarita is Devendra Fadnavis' mother's name, Gangadhar is his father's. While it is customary for Maharashtra residents to use their father's name as their middle name, this is arguably the first time Mr Fadnavis has used his mother's name for an official purpose.

Dec 05, 2024 11:24 (IST) Maharashtra Oath Ceremony Today: What To Expect

Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, at 5:30 pm. Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, at 5:30 pm. The Maharashtra oath ceremony is expected to draw an audience of 42,000, with seating arrangements for 2,000 VIPs, including religious leaders and political leaders.