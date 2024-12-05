Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister, PM Modi To Attend

Maharashtra oath ceremony: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time, after Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly Elections 2024. Mahayuti, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Of the 288 seats, Mahayuti secured 230 seats - with BJP winning 132, Shiv Sena in 57 and NCP in 41 seats.
The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 5:30 pm Thursday, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of religious and political leaders.
Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be seen as Deputy Chief Ministers.
"Proud Day In Maharashtra": BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari On Devendra Fadnavis Taking Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister
Maharashtra Oath Ceremony: "A Progressive, Developing Government For Maharashtra"
"For the next 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will give a progressive, developing government for Maharashtra," said BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister oath taking ceremony.
Maharashtra Oath Ceremony: Union Minister Raksha Khadse Arrives In Mumbai
Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, arrives in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis.
"This is a big day for our workers as well as the people of Maharashtra because Mahayuti Government has come to power in the state. Devendra Fadnavis is going to become the CM today. So, I feel there is great enthusiasm among people and workers today...I too have been very excited for the last 4-5 days because this is our home state...", she said.
Devendra Fadnavis' Name Surprise On Maharashtra Oath Ceremony Invite
The invite, issued by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, names the Chief Minister pick as "Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis". While Sarita is Devendra Fadnavis' mother's name, Gangadhar is his father's. While it is customary for Maharashtra residents to use their father's name as their middle name, this is arguably the first time Mr Fadnavis has used his mother's name for an official purpose.
Maharashtra Oath Ceremony Today: What To Expect
Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, at 5:30 pm.
The Maharashtra oath ceremony is expected to draw an audience of 42,000, with seating arrangements for 2,000 VIPs, including religious leaders and political leaders.
How Devendra Fadnavis Accepting No.2 Rule Cleared His Way To The Top
When the BJP-led Mahayuti suffered a big setback in the Lok Sabha election this year, few would have imagined how much the picture would change months later. The 2024 state polls saw the BJP post its best-ever score in Maharashtra, winning 132 out of 148 seats it contested. The Mahayuti's tally reached 230 in the 288-member Assembly.
But government formation is always a tall task when multiple allies are involved. Eknath Shinde's Sena wanted to keep the Chief Minister post and argued that the election was won under his leadership. But the BJP put its foot down and the legislators rallied behind Devendra Fadnavis, citing how he took a backseat in 2022 and the need to reward him for leading the party to the mammoth mandate. Mr Fadnavis had once said he is a "modern Abhimanyu" who knows how to break the Chakravyuh. His Chakravyuh demanded patience, loyalty and sacrifice. He delivered all three, and came out stronger.