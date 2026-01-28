"Straightforward And Fearless Leader": Eknath Shinde Remembers Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described his cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar as a "straightforward leader" as he condoled the NCP chief's death in a plane crash this morning. "He was a straightforward leader with a strong commitment and hold on administration," the Shiv Sena chief told reporters.

Ajit Pawar and four others died earlier this morning as the small plane flying them from Mumbai crashed during a landing attempt in Baramati. The victims included the plane's pilots and the NCP chief's security personnel.

Praising Pawar's persona, Shinde recalled the time he spent with him as a cabinet colleague.

"He was fond of studying every aspect of decision-making. He was a straightforward and fearless leader. I have experienced it myself. I have worked with him in the Cabinet itself as a chief minister and now as a deputy chief minister," said the Sena leader.

Pawar's aircraft took off from Mumbai around 8 am and crashed near Baramati while trying to land. Fire, smoke, and mangled remains were seen at the spot. All five passengers died in the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed.

Ajit Pawar had wrested control of the NCP from veteran politician and party founder Sharad Pawar after a power tussle in 2023. Since then, NCP has been a constituent in the Mahayuti alliance that also comprises the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena.

Speaking about the Ladki Behen Yojna, Shinde said that despite financial difficulties, it was Pawar who oversaw that the effort continued.