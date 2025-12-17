Advertisement
Video: Dry Spell, Winds Fuel Massive Forest Fire In J&K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar:

A massive forest fire ravaged the Upper Sigdi Bhatta area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, causing panic among local residents and forest authorities.

Fuelled by strong winds and dry vegetation, the fire consumed a large swath of dense forest, with thick plumes of smoke visible from afar.

The fire, which broke out about 35 km from Kishtwar town, poses a serious threat to the region's rich biodiversity and forest resources.

Despite the challenges of rugged terrain and limited road access, efforts are underway to create fire lines to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring forest areas and nearby villages.

No human casualties were reported, though the fire led to severe air pollution and reduced visibility in the affected region.

The exact cause remains unknown, but possibilities include human negligence or the grass catching fire due to the prolonged dry spell.

Additional resources are being deployed to contain the fire, with senior officials closely monitoring the situation. A detailed damage assessment will be conducted once the fire is fully extinguished.

