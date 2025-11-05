Advertisement
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar Between Security Forces, Terrorists

Encounter began after Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a joint operation in Chhatru area

Read Time: 2 mins
The operation is still ongoing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Contact with Terrorists | Op Chhatru, in an intelligence based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the operation is still ongoing, according to the latest reports, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in the area.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar, Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir, Central Reserve Police Force
